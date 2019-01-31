When it rains it pours: Temperatures drop after rainfall in Karachi, Lahore

It rained in several areas in Karachi, with some areas being lashed by the rain while others received light showers.It rained in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Safoora, Airport, Orangi Town, MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Tower, Scheme 33, Malir, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad.The Meteorological department has forecast rain in Karachi for another 24 hours.Light rain is also expected in Larkana and Nawabshah today (Thursday).It also rained in Lahore, Jhelum, Attock and Tando Allahyar. In Lahore, the rainfall was light but it was coupled with strong winds. This is expected to continue for another two days.Temperatures have also dropped in Azad Kashmir and Swat, with the regions being blanketed snow.It also snowed in Malakand, Hazara, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan, Galyat and Quetta.