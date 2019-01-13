Weather update: Colder winds in Karachi, fog in Punjab and snow in the northern regions

It has rained and snowed in Quetta, leading to colder weather in Karachi, with cold winds blowing. In Quetta, residents have begun burning wood to stay warm. The Met department predicts colder weather in Karachi from Sunday onward. Its director says the whole month is going to be much colder.Murree is reporting over six inches of snow, causing people to flock to the city. Over 65,000 cars entered Murree in the past 24 hours because people want to make the most of their weekend and see some snow.Many regions of Punjab have been engulfed by fog. Lahore, Chichawatni, Mianchannu, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Ahmerpur Shareeqa, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad are all experiencing foggy weather. The Multan-Khanewal Motorway as well as the Pindi Bhatian-Gojra and Peshawar-Rakshi motorways are closed for traffic.Visibility is only around 20 metres, due to which the Motorway Police have asked people to use their fog lights while driving and avoid unnecessary journeys.It has snowed in many northern areas of the country as well. Shogran, Naran, Kaghan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Swat and some areas of Balochistan have all been blanketed by snow Sunday morning.Traffic has been stopped on the National Highway at Mansehra, Naran, Kaghan and Wadi Saran due to the snow. Parachinar has also been hit by rain, with its mountainous areas receiving some snowfall.