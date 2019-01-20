Winter showers turn Karachi weather chilly

The weather in Karachi turned pleasant after parts of the city received light and heavy rain Sunday night.

It rained in Defence, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, University Road, Safoora, and Malir Cantt. It drizzled in Scheme 33 after which there was a power breakdown. Heavy rain lashed II Chunrigar Road, Hawke’s Bay, Turtle Beach, and Manora.

Related: Light rainfall expected in Karachi on Sunday

A cold wave rolled in across Pakistan again on Saturday morning as it snowed in several areas while it rained in other regions.

Colder weather and rain in Quetta has led to chillier weather in Karachi. The rain in Quetta led to temperatures dropping and the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city in the coming days.

The PMD has said that it snowed in Naran, Kalam, Chitral, Swat, Skardu, Murree, Gilgit and Kaghan. Temperatures in these regions have dropped.