Weather report: Rain expected in Karachi, snow blankets several northern regions

A cold wave rolled in across Pakistan again on Saturday morning as it snowed in several areas while it rained in other regions.

Colder weather and rain in Quetta has led to chillier weather in Karachi. The rain in Quetta led to temperatures dropping and the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city in the coming days.

It has also forecast light rain in Karachi on Sunday, with colder winds blowing in from Quetta.

The PMD has said that it snowed in Naran, Kalam, Chitral, Swat, Skardu, Murree, Gilgit and Kaghan. Temperatures in these regions have dropped.

Rain is expected today in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan Gilgit, Quetta, Kalat and Ziarat.

Showers are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday and Tuesday.

The PMD has forecast rain in northern Punjab, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Murree on Sunday. More snow is expected in Murree, Gilgit and Kaghan on Monday and Tuesday.

It has begun to both rain and snow in Azad Kashmir. Wadi Neelam and other northern areas have been blanketed by snow.

Muzaffarabad and other cities have also been hit by rain.