Weather report: Rain expected in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, snow in the northern areas

January 30, 2019

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain across the country and snow in the northern regions today (Wednesday).

It has already started raining in Quetta, where some areas have received light shows.

Zhob, Qalat, Makran, Nasirabad and Sibbi division in Balochistan, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Hyderabad and Karachi in Sindh and Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala in Punjab are all expected to received rainfall in the next two days.

The Met department has also forecasted snow in Murree, Galyat, Swat, Chitral, Kalam, upper Dir, Hazara and Kohistan.

Due to the rain and snow, weather across the country is expected to get colder.

Scattered showers are also expected in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions.

In the next two days it will rain in northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan according to the weather department. Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and DG Khan are expected to receive showers, as are Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan.

Snow is expected in Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta and Kashmir.

 
 
 

