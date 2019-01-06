Weather forecast: Cold and dry weather expected across Pakistan

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday, however, rain and snow is expected in pockets.

Rain thunderstorms and snow is expected in isolated places in Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s National Weather Forecasting Centre.

Foggy conditions are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh in the morning hours, according to the PMD.

Lahore

Light rain in parts of the Lahore and its surroundings on Sunday provided relief from the smog while also bringing the mercury further down.

Intermittent rain was also reported in other cities of Punjab, including Wazirabad, Sheikhupura, Sangla Hill, Phalia, Bhalwal, Chiniot, Muridke and Gujrat.

According to the Met Office, rain-thunderstorms are expected in pockets in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Peshawar

Weather will remain cold and dry weather in other parts of the country.

A section of the M-1 Motorway from Peshawar to Rashakai was closed for traffic on Sunday due to the fog.

The Motorway police advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and call the motorway helpline before setting out on their travels.

The police also advised drivers to drive at very slow speeds and use fog lights if they had to travel.

According to the PMD spokesperson, a cold and dry weather spell is expected in the next 24 hours in most parts of the country.

Muzaffarabad

Fog has engulfed some areas of Azad Kashmir as well. Heavy rain and snow is also expected in some areas.

Due to extreme weather conditions, several roads have been closed and this has also resulted in the suspension of electricity in different areas.

Murree

Snowfall has stopped in Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and other areas but they continue to be gripped by extremely cold weather and the increase in the price of firewood and gas cylinders has made life difficult for residents.

The temperature has reached -5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, sporadic snowfall is expected in the mountains of Murree, Gilliyat, Naran, Kaghan Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas of the northern belt still experienced snowfall on Sunday. It has snowed in Gilgit after eight years.

Three inches of snow have been recorded in Gilgit. Skardu remained the coldest area with a minimum temperature of -9 degrees Celsius.

Karachi

Meanwhile, the arrival of Siberian winds has caused mercury to drop in Karachi as well. The weather department has said that the cold breeze will continue to blow in the metropolis for another two days.

With additional reported by Zafar Iqbal Raheem.