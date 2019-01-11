Was the CBC sleeping when two children died in Defence, asks the Sindh High Court

The Sindh High Court came down hard on the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) for failing to act against restaurants selling low-quality and unhygienic food in its jurisdiction.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Agha Faisal, was hearing on Friday a request by the owner of a restaurant in Karachi’s Defence to have his business unsealed. The Sindh Food Authority sealed Arizona Grill in DHA after two children died after consuming toxic food there on December 11.

The petitioner, Nadeem Mumtaz Raja, wants his restaurant to be unsealed on the basis that the Sindh Food Authority doesn’t have the authority to take action in DHA. DHA falls under the jurisdiction of the CBC, which is supposed to take action here.

He argued that the area is governed by federal laws.

However, Justice Mazhar came down hard on the CBC and said two children are dead. “Were they sitting there with their eyes closed?” he asked. He also asked whether the cantonment board was doing anything or just sitting there selling watermelons.

The court has summoned replies from the federal and provincial government in the case.