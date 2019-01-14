Voting under way at the Balochistan Assembly to elect a new senator

Polling began at 9am Monday morning at the Balochistan Assembly to elect a new senator.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PkMAP Senator Azam Khan Musakhel on December 15, 2018.

The Election Commission of Pakistan declared the Balochistan Assembly the polling station for the election. Polling will continue till 4pm.

Strict security measures have been taken at the assembly, where six people are contesting the election.

Senator Musakhel passed away in Karachi after suffering from a prolonged disease. He was elected to the Senate in 2015.