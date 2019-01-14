Voting under way at the Balochistan Assembly to elect a new senator

January 14, 2019

Polling began at 9am Monday morning at the Balochistan Assembly to elect a new senator.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PkMAP Senator Azam Khan Musakhel on December 15, 2018.

The Election Commission of Pakistan declared the Balochistan Assembly the polling station for the election. Polling will continue till 4pm.

Related: If you’re from KP’s tribal districts, transfer or register your vote before February 28

Strict security measures have been taken at the assembly, where six people are contesting the election.

Senator Musakhel passed away in Karachi after suffering from a prolonged disease. He was elected to the Senate in 2015.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Enough is enough: Balochistan calls out Centre on unjust share in CPEC

December 21, 2018 11:12 pm

PTI’s Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi win Senate seats

November 15, 2018 6:10 pm

PTI and PML-N face off as Punjab MPAs vote to elect two new senators

November 15, 2018 12:15 pm

Watch: Hamza Shahbaz isn’t happy with security staff outside the Punjab Assembly

November 15, 2018 11:16 am

Balochistan Assembly has been functioning without an opposition leader since Aug

November 7, 2018 6:56 pm

Two more ministers sworn into Balochistan cabinet

October 8, 2018 8:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.