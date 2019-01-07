Vawda didn’t check with chief justice before changing the date of Mohmand dam’s groundbreaking ceremony

January 7, 2019

Pakistan’s top judge may not be able to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of one of the dams he has been raising funds for. 

The date for the event was changed by the government and Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was not informed. “You changed the date for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mohmand dam without telling me,” he said while referring to Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda. You didn’t even deem it appropriate to tell the chief justice, he said.

“I apologise on the government’s behalf,” said Vawda. To which the chief justice responded that he won’t be able to attend it now. “No, sir. You will have to attend it. I am extremely apologetic,” said Vawda.

“Take the prime minister with you to perform the groundbreaking ceremony,” Chief Justice Nisar told Vawda. “You don’t have how many important cases are ongoing.”

The chief justice established the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams in July 2018 with the aim to resolve country’s water crisis. He has travelled to different parts of the world to collect funds for it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, and the chief justice were expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for January 1. However, the government pushed the date forward without giving any reason. The new date has yet to be announced.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Bilawal and CM Murad Ali Shah’s names to be taken off the ECL, out of the JIT report

January 7, 2019 12:07 pm

Supreme Court to hear the petition to bring Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan

January 5, 2019 3:15 pm

All private schools have to reduce their fees by 20%: chief justice

January 4, 2019 2:10 pm

Pakistan Railways doesn’t have the authority to sell its land, says the chief justice

January 4, 2019 1:40 pm

Supreme Court directs companies to complete Orange line train project on time or pay fine 

January 3, 2019 8:58 pm

The federal govt has till Jan 14 to submit a plan to control the country’s population

January 3, 2019 4:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.