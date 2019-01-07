Vawda didn’t check with chief justice before changing the date of Mohmand dam’s groundbreaking ceremony

Pakistan’s top judge may not be able to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of one of the dams he has been raising funds for.

The date for the event was changed by the government and Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was not informed. “You changed the date for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mohmand dam without telling me,” he said while referring to Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda. You didn’t even deem it appropriate to tell the chief justice, he said.

“I apologise on the government’s behalf,” said Vawda. To which the chief justice responded that he won’t be able to attend it now. “No, sir. You will have to attend it. I am extremely apologetic,” said Vawda.

“Take the prime minister with you to perform the groundbreaking ceremony,” Chief Justice Nisar told Vawda. “You don’t have how many important cases are ongoing.”

The chief justice established the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams in July 2018 with the aim to resolve country’s water crisis. He has travelled to different parts of the world to collect funds for it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, and the chief justice were expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for January 1. However, the government pushed the date forward without giving any reason. The new date has yet to be announced.