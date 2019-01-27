US-Taliban talks were quite successful, says Qureshi

The talks between the US and the Afghan Taliban were quite successful, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“Expect more good news in the next few days,” he remarked while speaking to the media in Multan’s Ameerabad on Sunday. “We want a solution to the problems in Afghanistan. We want to resume trade.”

He said that peace is the only solution. “We are desirous of peace in the region which is not possible without dialogue.” Pakistan has pursued a regional outlook by reaching out to different countries and advocating its resolve for a stable and peaceful region, he said.

The United States and the Taliban said Saturday they had made substantial headway in negotiations to end the 17-year US war in Afghanistan, although sticking points remained. Zalmay Khalilzad, who was named by President Donald Trump’s administration to find a way out of the war, held an unusually long six days of talks with Taliban representatives in Qatar.

“Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past. We made significant progress on vital issues,” Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

Local politics

The foreign minister said that the opposition members should present their stance in the assembly rather than making a ruckus. “The opposition leader has the right to speak what he feels, but he should listen to the leader of the house too,” Qureshi said.

The PML-N said that they will nominate someone else for the Public Accounts Committee. They should have nominated a person who the NAB is not investigating, he remarked.

On December 13, 2018 Qureshi had offered Shehbaz the post and Shehbaz, the leader of the opposition, accepted it. The PML-N president is currently in NAB’s custody on charges of Rs14 billion corruption in the Ashiana Housing Scheme. NAB says he awarded contracts to companies he favoured, causing a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer. His arrest came after Fawad Hassan Fawad, Shehbaz’s former implementation secretary, recorded his statement and told NAB that everything he did was because Shehbaz told him to.

Foreign visits

The foreign minister said that he will visit Oman on January 29, Tuesday. He said that he will discuss different issues pertaining to bilateral and regional cooperation.

He will visit London on February 3, Sunday. Qureshi said that he will present Pakistan’s stance on Indian administered Kashmir before the House of Commons.