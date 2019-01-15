US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad to arrive in Pakistan

The United States’ special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Affairs Alice Wells will be accompanying him too.

The delegation is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan’s civil and military leaders at the foreign office. They will discuss the developments in the Afghan peace process.

Related: Pakistan brokers talks between Taliban and US in Abu Dhabi

Khalilzad recently met with Chinese officials to facilitate peace in Afghanistan.

Packed day in #Beijing & now on to #Kabul. Fruitful talks w senior Chinese officials who committed to the success of Afghan peace. We discussed regional support for an inclusive peace process for all Afghans & ensuring #Afghanistan never again serves as a platform for terrorism. pic.twitter.com/c9RvbxOwwN — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) January 14, 2019

On December 22, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi hailed talks between the United States and Taliban, saying Pakistan will continue to make efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.

While speaking to the media in Multan, the foreign minister spoke about the marathon peace talks held recently between the Afghan Taliban and US officials at Abu Dhabi in an attempt to end the 17-year-old Afghan war. During the meeting, special envoy for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, led the US team. Officials of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates were also in attendance.