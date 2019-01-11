University student, 12-year-old domestic worker murdered in Lahore’s Nawankot

The bodies of a young man and a child were found in a house in Lahore’s Nawankot.

The bodies of a 24-year-old student at a private university, Arsalan, and a 12-year-old who worked at his house as a domestic worker were found in the former’s bedroom. The house is located in the Ajmer Park neighbourhood.

The police have collected evidence and begun an investigation into the incident.

According to officials, they were both killed with a sharp weapon. The 12-year-old’s body was found near the bed while the 24-year-old’s was behind a sofa.

Arsalan’s uncle said his phone was found in the lane outside the house. He said they have no idea what happened.

Arsalan’s mother was in Karachi at the time of the incident. His father works in PIA.

At the time of the incident, Arsalan, his sister, three friends and the domestic worker were in the house. He told his sister not to come into the room because his friends were over.

His three friends came over and went straight to his room. They sent the 12-year-old to get credit for their mobile phones.

The police believe that when he returned from the store, he walked in on Arsalan’s murder and was killed because of what he saw. The bodies have been sent to the morgue.