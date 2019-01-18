UNGA president commends Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan

Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan were commended by United Nations General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés.

Garcés held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the foreign ministry on Friday. This is her first visit to any Asian country after assuming charge.

“I am extremely honoured to be here…in this beautiful country, to be able to meet a new government that is extremely committed to sustainable development, extremely committed to strengthening multilateralism, extremely committed to strengthening and revitalisation of the United Nations and its systems,” she said while speaking to the media.

A prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would benefit the entire region, she remarked. Garcés is an Ecuadorian politician and diplomat. She is the current president of the United Nations General Assembly for the 73rd session.

The foreign minister said that a vibrant and strengthened United Nations can help to resolve issues through collective efforts.

During the meeting, both sides discussed regional and international issues, including Kashmir. Qureshi expressed concern over the human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir.