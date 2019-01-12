UN General Assembly president to visit Pakistan on Jan 18

January 12, 2019

Photo: AFP

The president of the United Nations General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, will be visiting Pakistan from January 18 to 22 on the invitation of the Pakistani government.

The UNGA spokesperson said that this will be the first time she will be visiting the Asia-Pacific region since she took charge in September 2018.

According to a statement, she is looking forward to “strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing her work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd session of the General Assembly”.

Espinosa will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during her visit. She will also meet local UN representatives as well as members of civil society and women’s organisations.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

India was behind Peshawar school and Mastung attacks, FM Qureshi tells United Nations

September 30, 2018 12:20 am

War with India is not an option, says FM Qureshi

September 29, 2018 7:18 pm

PM Imran Khan should have attended UN session: Bilawal Bhutto

September 26, 2018 7:17 pm

Trump criticises Iran as ‘corrupt dictatorship’ in UN speech

September 25, 2018 10:59 pm

Defying Trump, over 120 countries at U.N. condemn Jerusalem decision

December 22, 2017 10:04 am

UN votes 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalem

December 21, 2017 10:39 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.