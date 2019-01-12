UN General Assembly president to visit Pakistan on Jan 18

The president of the United Nations General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, will be visiting Pakistan from January 18 to 22 on the invitation of the Pakistani government.

The UNGA spokesperson said that this will be the first time she will be visiting the Asia-Pacific region since she took charge in September 2018.

According to a statement, she is looking forward to “strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing her work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd session of the General Assembly”.

Espinosa will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during her visit. She will also meet local UN representatives as well as members of civil society and women’s organisations.