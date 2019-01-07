UK visa to become more expensive for Pakistani migrants 

Travelling to the United Kingdom is going to become more expensive from now on for migrants.

The UK is increasing the price of its visa for Pakistanis and other non-European Union citizens.

The prices have been increased because the UK is doubling the price of the immigration health surcharge (IHS), which is payable when students, businessmen, investors, and family members apply for the visa.

IHS was introduced in 2015 with the purpose of giving migrants access to the National Health Service during their stay in the UK.

The IHS fee will be doubled from January 8, reported Hindustan Times. The surcharge will be increased from £200 to £400 per year, which means it will cost approximately Rs70,000.