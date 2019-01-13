Two thieves arrested in Karachi after their selfies get uploaded to victim’s Google account

Crime doesn’t pay and sometimes selfies don’t either.

Two muggers in Karachi learned this the hard way after they stole a woman’s phone and then took selfies with it. They didn’t realise her phone uploaded the pictures automatically to her Google account, giving her a clear picture of the thieves.

Related: UFC fighter Polyana beats her would-be mugger to a pulp

Two men robbed a woman near Sultan Masjid in DHA on December 29, 2018. A case was registered against them at the Darakshan police station.

The men were arrested in Malir a few days ago after their unfortunate selfies were uploaded to her Google account.