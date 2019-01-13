Two thieves arrested in Karachi after their selfies get uploaded to victim’s Google account

January 13, 2019

Photo: Courtesy Shery Syed/Twitter

Crime doesn’t pay and sometimes selfies don’t either.

Two muggers in Karachi learned this the hard way after they stole a woman’s phone and then took selfies with it. They didn’t realise her phone uploaded the pictures automatically to her Google account, giving her a clear picture of the thieves.

Two men robbed a woman near Sultan Masjid in DHA on December 29, 2018. A case was registered against them at the Darakshan police station.

The men were arrested in Malir a few days ago after their unfortunate selfies were uploaded to her Google account.

 
 


