Two terrorists shot dead in Faisalabad

January 15, 2019

Two Daesh terrorists were shot dead in Faisalabad early Tuesday morning.

They have been identified as Adeel Hafeez and Usman Haroon. They had planned to attack members of law enforcing agencies.

The operation was conducted by the CTD and an intelligence agency.

Two suicide jackets, a pistol, two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Related: Students, not terrorists': Pakistani men become the target of fake news in India

They were said to be involved in ‘high profile’ terrorist activities, including killing officials of an intelligence agency in Multan. They had killed two police officers in Faisalabad’s D Ground in an attempt to kidnap a senior officer of the LEA.

The terrorists facilitated the kidnappings of General Tariq Majeed’s son-in-law, an American national Warren Weinstein, and former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son.

 
 
 

