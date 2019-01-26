Two suspects arrested in the rape of a five-year-old in Bahawalpur

The Bahawalpur police arrested on Saturday two suspects in the rape of a five-year-old girl.

A case was lodged on behalf of the child’s mother.

According to the FIR, the child left her house in the Derawer Fort area to play on January 24 and when she didn’t come back home, her parents went looking for her.

While searching the fields around two acres away from her house, her parents heard noises coming from a small canal. There they saw one young man standing guard while another raped the girl. They believe the suspects are around 15 to 16 years old and say they are residents of the same neighbourhood.

The young men managed to flee and the child was taken to a hospital. Residents of the area had tried to dissuade the family from registering a case but the girl’s mother registered the case two days later.

A forensic test has been done and the results are expected to come back within five to six days.