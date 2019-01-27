Two people killed in a mining accident in Balochistan’s Duki

January 27, 2019

Two people were killed after a trolley full of coal fell on them while they were working in a coal mine on Sunday.

The mine is located in Duki Tehsil of Loralai district, 260 kilometers north of Quetta.

The deceased have been identified as Niaz Muhammad and Suleman. They belonged to Afghanistan.

The bodies are being sent to their native villages in Afghanistan after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Mines in Balochistan are notorious for poor safety standards and bad ventilation. So far, 19 coal miners have been killed in Duki this month.

On January 21, two miners were killed after inhaling poisonous gas while trying to rescue coal miners after an explosion in a mine in Duki. Four miners were trapped under the debris following an explosion. Umar and Ghani went to rescue the trapped miners but died after inhaling methane gas.

 

 
 
 

