Two killed, three injured in gas explosion in Hafizabad

January 25, 2019

At least two people were killed and three people were wounded in a gas explosion in Hafizabad on Friday.

The deceased have been identified Shehnaz Bibi and her 12-year-old son, Asad Khalid.

There was a gas leakage in their house located near the railway line, Gulzarpura. The blast occurred after Shehnaz lit a matchstick to start the stove. The roof and walls of the house collapsed after the explosion. Asad suffocated to death under the debris.

The rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to Trauma Centre Hafizabad. They were later shifted to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital, where Shehnaz succumbed to her injuries.

Shehnaz’s three sons, Abdul Rehman, Ali Haider, and Hanzala, are said to be in a critical condition.

 
 
 

