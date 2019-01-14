Two killed, seven injured in a car accident in Dera Bugti

At least two people died and seven people sustained injuries in a road accident on Monday in Lope Jhal, Dera Bugti.

The accident occurred because the driver was speeding and the car overturned after the breaks failed. The car was heading towards Dera Bugti.

Two persons were killed on the spot, while seven were injured. The injured were immediately transferred to District Hospital, Dera Bugti. Two of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The people who died are from the Mansoori and Kiyazi tribes.