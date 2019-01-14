Two killed, seven injured in a car accident in Dera Bugti

January 14, 2019

At least two people died and seven people sustained injuries in a road accident on Monday in Lope Jhal, Dera Bugti.

The accident occurred because the driver was speeding and the car overturned after the breaks failed.  The car was heading towards Dera Bugti.

Two persons were killed on the spot, while seven were injured. The injured were immediately transferred to District Hospital, Dera Bugti. Two of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The people who died are from the Mansoori and Kiyazi tribes.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

21 miners killed after roof collapse at Chinese mine

January 13, 2019 10:56 am

Loralai Edhi Centre incharge gunned down in suspected targeted killing

January 12, 2019 1:41 pm

Car-bus collision leaves two dead, 14 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung

January 10, 2019 10:34 pm

Balochistan advocate general resigns

January 10, 2019 6:56 pm

Six injured after van falls into a ditch in Abbottabad

January 7, 2019 11:29 am

Nine injured in blast targeting Levies vehicle in Balochistan’s Pishin

January 6, 2019 1:48 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.