Two dead from measles in Faisalabad

Two people died due to measles in Faisalabad on Monday.

Seven people are currently being treated for the disease in the city.

The deceased were identified as seven-year-old Abid Hussain, a resident of Chiniot, and a 48-year-old resident of Faisalabad.

They were both brought to the hospital in critical conditions.

A doctor at the hospital, Dr Masooma, said patients exhibiting symptoms of measles should be given vaccinations soon and people shouldn’t wait till their condition worsens to seek medical attention.