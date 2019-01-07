Two dead from measles in Faisalabad

January 7, 2019

Two people died due to measles in Faisalabad on Monday.

Seven people are currently being treated for the disease in the city.

The deceased were identified as seven-year-old Abid Hussain, a resident of Chiniot, and a 48-year-old resident of Faisalabad.

Related: Australian researchers develop 10-minute cancer test

They were both brought to the hospital in critical conditions.

A doctor at the hospital, Dr Masooma, said patients exhibiting symptoms of measles should be given vaccinations soon and people shouldn’t wait till their condition worsens to seek medical attention.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Faisalabad Police release 8-year-old after Punjab CM takes notice

December 8, 2018 10:01 pm

Eight-year-old locked up at Faisalabad police station for stealing

December 8, 2018 1:47 pm

Lawyers across Punjab boycott courts seeking formation of divisional benches

December 3, 2018 12:48 pm

Faisalabad students can’t ask for extra paper in their Matric, Inter exams anymore

November 28, 2018 1:45 pm

‘Students, not terrorists’: Pakistani men become target of fake news in India

November 26, 2018 5:00 pm

Pakistan begins Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations with 21-gun salutes

November 21, 2018 9:33 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Obed Pasha

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.