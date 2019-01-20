Two arrested for the murder of Bara Aman Committee head in Peshawar

January 20, 2019

Peshawar’s City Patrol Forces arrested on Sunday two suspects for the murder of Bara Aman Committee head. 

The suspects, Sajid and Kamran, were arrested in Hayatabad. The police were tipped off about their presence.

SP Sajjad said that the suspects have confessed too.

Related: Bara Aman Committee head gunned down in Peshawar

The president of the Bara Aman Committee, Malik Mir Alam Afridi, was gunned down in Peshawar Saturday morning. The police believe it was a targeted killing. Gunmen on a motorcycle shot him near Achini Khor within the jurisdiction of the Sarband police station.

Afridi was travelling from Peshawar to Bara and was killed near the Hayatabad Toll Plaza. He died on the spot.

 
 
 

