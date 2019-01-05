Turkish investors have shown interest in Pakistan’s low-cost housing scheme, says Qureshi

January 5, 2019

Turkish investors have shown interest in Pakistan’s low-cost housing scheme, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Pakistan plans on building five million houses under the scheme. 

Qureshi had accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan on his two-day visit to Turkey. He termed Khan’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as very comprehensive. The Turkish president will soon visit Pakistan, he said.

Related: PM Khan launches scheme to build five million low-cost houses

A cooperative council will be established between the two countries too, Qureshi remarked. He said that a trilateral summit will also be held in Istanbul amongst Pakistan, Turkey, and Afghanistan. The Afghan president has also responded positively to attend the summit.

In a tweet today, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan and Turkey are on the same page on all issues of strategic importance.

He said the leadership of both the countries will collectively transform their friendship into a more robust partnership.

 
 


