Turkish investors have shown interest in Pakistan’s low-cost housing scheme, says Qureshi

Turkish investors have shown interest in Pakistan’s low-cost housing scheme, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Pakistan plans on building five million houses under the scheme.

Qureshi had accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan on his two-day visit to Turkey. He termed Khan’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as very comprehensive. The Turkish president will soon visit Pakistan, he said.

Related: PM Khan launches scheme to build five million low-cost houses

A cooperative council will be established between the two countries too, Qureshi remarked. He said that a trilateral summit will also be held in Istanbul amongst Pakistan, Turkey, and Afghanistan. The Afghan president has also responded positively to attend the summit.