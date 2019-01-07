TTP, ISIS remain potent threat to Pakistan’s security despite decline in terror attacks: report

Despite a 29% decline in terrorist attacks in Pakistan last year, the outlawed TTP, its splinters groups and ISIS’s Khurasan chapter remained the most potent threat to the country’s security, said a report by Pakistan Institute for Peace and Studies (PIPS).

At least 595 people were killed in the acts of terrorism around the country in 2018, the report said, adding that about 38% were killed in five lethal attacks, which were claimed by ISIS in Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report, 354 people were killed in Balochistan, which is 59% of the total toll.

At least 262 terrorist attacks, including 19 suicide bombings, took place in Pakistan in 2018 and 171 were orchestrated by the outlawed TTP and its offshoots, the report said.

Ninety-six people were killed in Balochistan and Sindh in attacks by nationalist insurgent groups and 50 people were killed in sectarian attacks in the two provinces.

Law enforcement agencies killed at least 120 militants in 2018.