TTP, ISIS remain potent threat to Pakistan’s security despite decline in terror attacks: report

January 7, 2019

File photo: AFP

Despite a 29% decline in terrorist attacks in Pakistan last year, the outlawed TTP, its splinters groups and ISIS’s Khurasan chapter remained the most potent threat to the country’s security, said a report by Pakistan Institute for Peace and Studies (PIPS).

At least 595 people were killed in the acts of terrorism around the country in 2018, the report said, adding that about 38% were killed in five lethal attacks, which were claimed by ISIS in Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report, 354 people were killed in Balochistan, which is 59% of the total toll.

Related: A new wave of terror hits Karachi

At least 262 terrorist attacks, including 19 suicide bombings, took place in Pakistan in 2018 and 171 were orchestrated by the outlawed TTP and its offshoots, the report said.

Ninety-six people were killed in Balochistan and Sindh in attacks by nationalist insurgent groups and 50 people were killed in sectarian attacks in the two provinces.

Law enforcement agencies killed at least 120 militants in 2018.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Police vehicle comes under fire during operation in Karachi’s PIB Colony

December 30, 2018 9:18 am

India busts ISIS-inspired militant group

December 26, 2018 9:41 pm

Do drone strikes combat the Taliban in Pakistan?

December 25, 2018 12:18 pm

Explosions rock Kabul govt compound in ongoing attack

December 24, 2018 9:21 pm

Two people killed in firing on PSP’s office in Karachi

December 24, 2018 8:52 am

Only 2,500 of the 16,022 suspects arrested for terrorism in the last 5 years were sentenced by courts

December 22, 2018 4:34 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.