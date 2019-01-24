Today’s outlook: PML-Q to attend cabinet meeting, IHC to hear Nawaz’s petitions

These are just some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today, Thursday, in news from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Thursday). The federal ministers will discuss a 17-point agenda, including IRA chairperson and deputy chairperson and giving powers to KP’s utility court judge. It will review the decisions by the ECC too. PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema will attend the meeting too.

The Islamabad High Court will hear the petitions against suspension of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will hear the case. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers will submit additional documents.

A new wave of cold is sweeping across the country as it snowed in different cities on Wednesday. It snowed in Murree and Abbottabad. Many regions of Punjab, including Lahore, Multan, Pakpattan and Okara, have been engulfed by fog Thursday morning. Due to its intensity, visibility is low and traffic has been affected. The Motorway Police have advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and call the motorway helpline before setting out on their travels. They have also instructed motorists to use fog lights when travelling.

School van drivers in Karachi have called a strike against crackdown on buses and vans with CNG and LPG cylinders. The crackdown started after six children were injured after their school van caught fire in Karachi on January 5. The van, which belonged to Madrassa Usman bin Affan, caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. There were 14 children in the van at the time of the fire.