Three years on, Bacha Khan University attack still haunts students

A vigil was held by the students of Bacha Khan University to mark the third anniversary of the terror raid at the varsity.

On January 20, 2016, 18 people were killed and 22 injured after four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists opened fire on them. They had entered the varsity via a low wall at the back of the compound and made their way systematically across the grounds.

Related: Five facilitators of Bacha Khan University attack held: Bajwa

All four attackers, aged between 18 to 22 years, were killed in the operation.

A vigil was held outside the university gate because the students were allowed to hold it inside. They read the Quran and prayed for the martyrs. The police officers, who were performing their duties, also read the Quran with the students.