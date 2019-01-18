Three people killed as car overturns in Balochistan’s Bolan

Three people lost their lives in a road accident in Balochistan’s Bolan district on Friday.

Levies said that the incident took place near Aab-e-Gum in Bolan, which is around 40 kilometres away from Quetta.

A speeding vehicle overturned, claiming the lives of its three passengers, said the Levies personnel.

The victims were identified as Ghulam Dastagir, son of Haji Abdul Nabi, Abdul Ghafoor, son of Toor Jan and Abdullah, son of Bismillah. Levies personnel said the deceased were from Quetta’s Pashtun Abad. The bodies have been sent to their native area for burial.

