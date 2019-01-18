Three people killed as car overturns in Balochistan’s Bolan

January 18, 2019

Three people lost their lives in a road accident in Balochistan’s Bolan district on Friday.

Levies said that the incident took place near Aab-e-Gum in Bolan, which is around 40 kilometres away from Quetta.

A speeding vehicle overturned, claiming the lives of its three passengers, said the Levies personnel.

The victims were identified as Ghulam Dastagir, son of Haji Abdul Nabi, Abdul Ghafoor, son of Toor Jan and Abdullah, son of Bismillah. Levies personnel said the deceased were from Quetta’s Pashtun Abad. The bodies have been sent to their native area for burial.

Related: Car-bus collision leaves two dead, 14 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung

Last week, two people died and 14 were injured when a car collided with a bus in Balochistan’s Mastung.

According to Balochistan Levies, the incident took place on Sibi Road. Police said the car was completely destroyed in the incident. As a result, one of the passengers died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Ghulam Nabi Shahwani and 50-year-old Mohammad Qasim. Shahwani was from Dera Murad Jamali while Qasim was a resident of Jaffarabad.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Court sentences man to death for raping a student in Lahore

January 18, 2019 10:17 pm

Shehbaz Sharif wants a parliamentary investigation into the Mohmand dam contract

January 18, 2019 8:42 pm

Quetta Customs dept seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth Rs70m in 15 days

January 18, 2019 12:03 pm

Chinese consulate attack: Karachi court remands five suspects into police custody

January 17, 2019 10:50 pm

3,236 written cybercrime complaints were registered in Sindh in 2018

January 17, 2019 9:52 pm

Suspects arrested for running a fake CPEC office in Islamabad

January 17, 2019 9:27 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.