Karachi police arrest three members of a rickshaw gang

January 7, 2019




A three-member gang involved in robbing people in rickshaws in the posh areas of Karachi were arrested in a raid on Monday.

Goods worth more than Rs10 million were also seized from their possession.

The three suspects used to commit robbery in rickshaws in Karachi’s Defence and Clifton. They would then transport their loot in the same rickshaws to various parts of Sindh.

The suspects were identified as Sher Ali, Amanullah and Sultan.

Related: Karachi police arrest auto-rickshaw gang involved in looting women

The police said the arrested men were also involved in a robbery at the house of Tando Mohammad Khan District Chairman Kamil Shah.

Cases were registered against them while further investigation is under way.
 
 


