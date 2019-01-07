Karachi police arrest three members of a rickshaw gang

Goods worth more than Rs10 million were also seized from their possession.The three suspects used to commit robbery in rickshaws in Karachi’s Defence and Clifton. They would then transport their loot in the same rickshaws to various parts of Sindh.The suspects were identified as Sher Ali, Amanullah and Sultan.The police said the arrested men were also involved in a robbery at the house of Tando Mohammad Khan District Chairman Kamil Shah.Cases were registered against them while further investigation is under way.