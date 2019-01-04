Three members of a family killed in road accident in Sahiwal

Three people were killed and four injured in a traffic accident in Sahiwal Friday morning.

They were all from the same family and were travelling home after attending a wedding in Sialkot.

The accident occurred on Multan Road near Fattoo Morr. According to rescue officials, it occurred due to speeding.

Related: VJ Mathira injured in Dubai car accident

The bodies and injured persons were taken to the DHQ Hospital. Doctors at the hospital say the people injured in the accident are no longer in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as 43-year-old Kishwar Bibi, 25-year-old Aqeel and 12-year-old Naveed.