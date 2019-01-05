Four injured in blast in Peshawar’s Kala Bari

January 5, 2019
Four people, including a woman, were injured in a blast in Peshawar’s Kala Bari, in its Saddar area, on Saturday morning.

The police say a bomb was planted in a car near the Government High School No 1 in Saddar.

The Bomb Disposal Squad and rescue services are at the scene. The police say they are investigating the incident to find out what happened.

Security forces have sealed the area.

The front of several stores were damaged in the blast and their shutters and sign boards were destroyed.

Because the markets in Peshawar open at 9am, the number of injuries were not as high as they could have been.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai said the area is generally peaceful and has not been affected by any major incidents recently.

He confirmed that four people were injured but said three of them suffered minor injuries, such as being cut by glass during the explosion. One person's injuries were slightly more severe, said the minister.

Three of the injured people were brought to Lady Reading Hospital, according to the hospital's director Dr Khalid Masood. He said they are being treated and their condition is out of danger.

These people have been identified as Ibraheem, son of Baadi Gull, a resident of Rehman Town, Muhammad Farooq, son of Deen Muhammad who is a resident of Saddar, and Mukhtiyara Bibi.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. 
 
 


