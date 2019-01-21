Three-day polio campaign begins in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

January 21, 2019

A three-day campaign against polio began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday and aims to vaccinate over 9.8 million children.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Operation Centre, the three-day anti-polio campaign has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the recently merged tribal district areas.

The anti-polio campaign will also target Afghan refugees and IDPs.

More than 27,300 polio workers teams have been deployed for the campaign and will visit houses door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to children.

More than 5,000 area in-charges have also been deployed. The EOC spokesperson said that more than 30,000 law enforcement personnel have been deputed for security of polio teams.

 
 
 

