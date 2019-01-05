Six children injured after school van catches fire in Karachi

January 5, 2019




Six children were injured after their school van caught fire in Karachi Saturday morning.

The van caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. All six children were shifted to a hospital with burn wounds, however, four were released after receiving first aid.

Two children were admitted to the burns ward at Civil Hospital, Karachi, said Dr Ahmer, the burns ward incharge.

There were 14 children in the van at the time of the fire. The driver was not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. 
 
 


