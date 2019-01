The police found three bullet-riddled bodies in Sufi Rahmatullah in Mirpur Mathelo on Friday.

The victims were shot in the head, said the police. They have been identified as Abdul Malik, Abu Bakkar and Majid. They hailed from Pakpattan, Kurram Agency, and Hafizabad.

The bodies have been shifted to DHQ Mathelo.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.