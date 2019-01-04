Three blue bulls died at the Islamabad Zoo in one week

Three blue bulls or nilgais have died at the Islamabad Zoo in the last week.
According to zoo authorities, they are not sure of the cause of death. Tissue samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing. The reason for their deaths will become clear once the report comes back, said the administration.
Two more blue bulls are said to be in critical condition.
It is possible that the animals passed away because of the cold temperature and insufficient facilities at the zoo.