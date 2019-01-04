Three blue bulls died at the Islamabad Zoo in one week

January 4, 2019




Three blue bulls or nilgais have died at the Islamabad Zoo in the last week. 

According to zoo authorities, they are not sure of the cause of death. Tissue samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing. The reason for their deaths will become clear once the report comes back, said the administration.

Related: Islamabad zoo’s ‘isolated’ elephant may be released if found suffering from mental health problems

Two more blue bulls are said to be in critical condition.

It is possible that the animals passed away because of the cold temperature and insufficient facilities at the zoo.
 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Kaka, Figo to arrive in Pakistan on January 10

January 4, 2019 4:15 pm

Abbas, Shaheen strike but South Africa take lead

January 4, 2019 4:00 pm

To bring Pakistan out of poverty, we need to allow people to make money: PM Khan to Turkish investors

January 4, 2019 1:19 pm

Steyn hails South Africa’s pace attack

January 4, 2019 11:12 am

Olivier, Markram put South Africa in command on day one

January 3, 2019 11:22 pm

Afghan nationals will no longer be issued visa on arrival in Pakistan

January 3, 2019 7:07 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

Manik Aftab

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.