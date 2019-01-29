Those who ordered the Sahiwal shootout are responsible for my son’s death, says Zeeshan’s mother

The families of Zeeshan and Mohammad Khalil, who were killed on January 19 along with Khalil’s wife Nabila and 13-year-old daughter Areeba, were in Islamabad to meet the Senate standing committee on interior headed by Senator Rehman Malik.“If I’m a subordinate and my officer gives me an order to do something, he’s responsible, not me,” said Zeehsan’s mother.On January 28, the CTD released a report in which it said that Zeeshan was affiliated with Daesh.Countering CTD’s claim, Zeeshan’s brother told the media that when he was recruited in the Dolphin Force, the security agencies had thoroughly vetted his background. “If there was anything, it would have been revealed then,” he said.“If they had any suspicion, they could had stopped [the car] and verified,” he added.Earlier in the day, Senator Rehman Malik said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to form a judicial commission to investigate the Sahiwal incident.On January 22, the Joint Investigation Team probing the fatal shooting had held CTD responsible for the killing of Khalil and his family in the Sahiwal shooting.The JIT's report read that it looked like the Sahiwal operation was a result of mismanagement. It said that an unnecessary and irresponsible operation was carried out in haste on weak intelligence.The investigation team’s report stated that no evidence was found suggesting that the CTD team was fired on.