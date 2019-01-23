The truth always wins, says Khadija Siddiqi

After months of court hearings, Khadija Siddiqi finally got justice on Wednesday when the Supreme Court set aside her attacker’s acquittal by the Lahore High Court.

In her three-year fight for justice, the biggest problem Siddiqi faced was people’s statements of “aurat ho [you’re a woman]”, “log kya kahein gay [what will people say?]”, “chor do case [leave the case]” and “kahaan tak lekar jaogi [till when will you fight?]”

Speaking to anchor Kiran Naz on SAMAA TV’s programme 7 Se 8, Siddiqi said she also put up with external pressures from lawyers. “They would tell me to let go of the case, saying that no one would touch a lawyer’s son.”

On May 3, 2016, Shah Hussain stabbed Siddiqi 23 times in broad daylight on a busy street in Lahore and walked free. She survived the frenzied attack outside her sister’s school and her sister was also injured as she tried to defend her. The brazen attack only ended when her driver managed to pull the assailant off her and rush Siddiqi to a hospital, where she was admitted to intensive care with her neck slashed, her arms wounded, and a deep injury to her back.

Hussain was identified as Siddiqi’s classmate whom she had rejected romantically.

He was arrested on Wednesday after the Supreme Court set aside his acquittal. He was arrested from the court premises and shifted to the Secretariat police station.

What makes this a landmark judgment is the message that you cannot escape punishment after committing a crime and attacking a woman, Siddiqi said. She said the entire motive was to pressure her into withdrawing the case by putting her through extensive character assassination in court. She said they thought “she won’t have any energy left to fight.”

But Siddiqi didn’t scare easily. “It was very important for me to fight the case till its end as an example for the women and oppressed groups of our country,” she said.

She said people’s point of view took a 360 degree turn. “Those who initially opposed my struggle are supporting me now,” she said.

“When you take a step to fight for the truth you encounter resentment, but if you stay focused on your path, truth wins in the end,” she said.

Answering a question on whether she faced any threats or was offered a deal by the attacker or his family during the process, she said she faced immense pressure to compromise and threats if she didn’t. These threats also came from Hussain’s father.