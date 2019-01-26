The state is committed to taking care of the genuine demands of Pashtuns: ISPR DG

January 26, 2019

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the chief of the Pakistan Army’s media wing, has said that the demands of the Pashtun people are genuine and the state is committed to addressing them.

“Till such time that the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement is peaceful and they stick to their genuine demands, which are natural in a post-conflict environment, the state is committed to take care of them,” Ghafoor told Arab News.

However, he warned that instigating people against state institutions is against the law. “Once we have fulfilled the genuine demands that are already in the overall plan, we will see how to deal with anyone who still tries to exploit [the situation].”

Related story: ISPR DG warns PTM not to cross the line and compel them to use force

The ISPR director general said that Pakistan’s enemies are exploiting the movement.

“When there are fault lines, enemies will always try to exploit them,” he said. “There is an effort to exploit the PTM, whether it is with their connivance or not.”

The general asked India not to use proxies against Pakistan, adding that an unstable Pakistan is not in India’s interest.

 
 
 

