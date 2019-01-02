The Sindh excise dept wants to make it harder for you to drive cars with open letters

The Sindh excise department doesn’t want to make it easy for people transferring cars via open letters in the province.

It has made some suggestions to the Sindh government on a change in the way we sell and purchase cars via open letters.

For one, the department believes biometric scanning should be done for both the sellers and buyers.

It has also suggested changes in the car transfer rules. It wants them to be made stricter.

The presence of the buyer and seller should be mandatory, according to the list of suggestions.

It also thinks that in place of a registration book, drivers should have smart cards instead.