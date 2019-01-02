The Sindh excise dept wants to make it harder for you to drive cars with open letters

January 2, 2019

The Sindh excise department doesn’t want to make it easy for people transferring cars via open letters in the province.

It has made some suggestions to the Sindh government on a change in the way we sell and purchase cars via open letters.

For one, the department believes biometric scanning should be done for both the sellers and buyers.

Related: Residents of Karachi can’t drive ‘open letter’ cars anymore

It has also suggested changes in the car transfer rules. It wants them to be made stricter.

The presence of the buyer and seller should be mandatory, according to the list of suggestions.

It also thinks that in place of a registration book, drivers should have smart cards instead.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Rangers bust gang involved in looting millions in Karachi through online car scam

January 2, 2019 11:30 am

Faith healer killed in Karachi for using photo of ‘Baray Pir’ on his banner

January 1, 2019 11:12 pm

No one can marry at Karachi’s YMCA ground anymore

January 1, 2019 11:04 pm

Love jihad? KMC bulldozes Karachi wedding hall on Valima day

January 1, 2019 9:00 pm

19 people injured in Karachi due to celebratory firing on New Year

January 1, 2019 9:06 am

Woman killed by her brother-in-law for ‘honour’ in Kandhkot

December 31, 2018 4:39 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Amber Shamsi

Abdul Moiz Jaferii

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.