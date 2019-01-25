The Senate chairperson wants PM Khan to explain why his ministers don’t attend sessions

Prime Minister Imran Khan should explain in writing why his ministers don’t attend Senate sessions, said the chairperson.

Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani chaired the Senate session on Friday where opposition members staged a walkout over the absence of federal ministers and the government’s ‘non-serious attitude’.

Former chairperson Senator Raza Rabbani of the PPP criticised the mini-budget and expressed his reservations over cuts in the NFC Award.

Related: Opposition walks out of Senate session to protest Finance Minister Asad Umar’s absence

The federal government has gotten new funds, but the provincial governments haven’t been given any budget, he remarked.

The session has been adjourned till January 28.