The roof of Akbar Bugti Express started leaking after heavy rains on Sunday.

The train was travelling from Quetta to Lahore.

The passengers said that they couldn’t even sleep or rest properly. They said that they got tickets for the AC compartment, but it was of no use.

The passengers said that the railways minister should take notice of the incident and improve the conditions of the trains.

It has been raining in different parts of the country since Saturday.