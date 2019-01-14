The PTI govt is getting foreign aid because of the army chief, says Shehbaz Sharif

Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday, the opposition leader criticised the bidding process for the Mohmand dam.There have been several debates over the Mohmand dam, the most recent one is over the dam’s contract being awarded to the joint venture of Descon, which is owned by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Chinese company China Gezhouba. The joint venture won the bid for the construction of the Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam.“What was the necessity of awarding a contract for the Mohmand dam on a single bid. What was the hurry?” Shehbaz asked. He said the bid was finalised in haste. He said the PTI government’s decision on the bid raises a big question mark.Although he agreed that the construction of dams is the need of the hour, the opposition leader was strictly against the procedure adopted to award a contract for the dam saying that the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority's rules were misinterpreted to suit PTI's needs. “Why couldn’t re-bidding be done?”He supported his argument with facts. Reading out a question by the PPRA in its rules, Shehbaz said, “If only one tender bid is received in response to a tender notice advertised in both or one of the media authorities, should the single tender be accepted or re-advertised again?”He read out the answer. “Public procurement rules, 2004 don’t put any limit on the number of tender bids received in response to tender notices provided that the procurement opportunity has been advertised in the prescribed manner.”“The single bid may be considered if it meets the evaluation criteria expressed in the tender notice and is not in conflict with any other rules, regulations, and policy of the federal government,” he read, adding that the ‘operative’ paragraph was, “However, the procuring agencies should make a decision with due diligence and in the light of Rule 4: Whenever a procuring agency is confronted with such a situation whereby the rate quoted by the single bidder cannot be compared so as to declare it as the lowest rate or otherwise, it may make a prudent decision.”“While making the decision, the following factors may be kept in view: the comparison of price of the goods, works or services if procured during the current financial year, market price of the goods, in case abnormal increase in price is observed, the procuring agency may like to re-advertise the opportunity if time permits.Finally, the PPRA rules state that “re-advertisement would be a preferred option.”Shehbaz appreciated the efforts of UAE, China, and other countries supporting Pakistan financially. He concluded his argument by denying that PTI or PM Khan had any role to play in pakistan receiving foreign aid. Referring to the army chief, Shehbaz said the country was only receiving this aid because of those running Pakistan’s military.