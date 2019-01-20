The prime minister should ask for forgiveness over the Sahiwal incident: Khursheed Shah

January 20, 2019




PPP leader Khursheed Shah has termed the Sahiwal incident an inhumane act. He has demanded an apology from the ministers who called ordinary citizens terrorists.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, he also said Prime Minister Imran Khan should ask the nation for forgiveness.

He lamented that provincial and federal ministers were making unfortunate statements on the incident in which four people were killed by the CTD. The CTD initially claimed they were kidnappers, later changing its statement to say they were terrorists.

Related: FIR registered against 16 CTD officials for involvement in fatal shooting of four people in Sahiwal

In its latest statement, the department has said one of the two men killed was a terrorist, while the other three were used to cover his terrorist activities.

Shah said all the ministers who called the deceased terrorists should submit their resignations to the prime minister.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

PM Imran Khan is still in shock over the Sahiwal incident

January 20, 2019 12:03 pm

The facts of the Sahiwal shooting will be made public, says Fawad Chaudhry

January 19, 2019 10:49 pm

PM Imran Khan orders an audit of payments made by the PML-N govt to foreign lobbying firms

January 18, 2019 3:57 pm

Ashraf Ghani thanks PM Khan for facilitating the Afghan peace process

January 17, 2019 11:33 pm

Bilawal and Murad’s names to be removed from the no-fly list

January 17, 2019 9:25 pm

47 parliamentary, standing committees to be presented for National Assembly’s approval next week

January 17, 2019 10:30 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Taha Anis
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.