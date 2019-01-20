The prime minister should ask for forgiveness over the Sahiwal incident: Khursheed Shah

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, he also said Prime Minister Imran Khan should ask the nation for forgiveness.He lamented that provincial and federal ministers were making unfortunate statements on the incident in which four people were killed by the CTD. The CTD initially claimed they were kidnappers, later changing its statement to say they were terrorists.In its latest statement, the department has said one of the two men killed was a terrorist, while the other three were used to cover his terrorist activities.Shah said all the ministers who called the deceased terrorists should submit their resignations to the prime minister.