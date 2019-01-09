The police still don’t know who killed Ali Raza Abidi

Fourteen days have passed since the murder of MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi and the police still haven’t been able to figure out the motive behind the killing.

The police have recorded the statements of MQM leaders Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan and obtained CCTV footage of the attack.

At least six high-profile cases in Karachi in the last two months still haven’t been solved by the police. The perpetrators behind the Quaidabad blast, Chinese consulate attack, Defence car blast and Gulistan-e-Jauhar blast still haven’t been found, nor have the attackers who killed two PSP workers in Karachi.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah said they are progressing with the case. He said they have information that a London and South African network had arrived. We haven’t been 100% successful in the case, he said.