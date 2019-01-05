The police had to step in when a pair of Chinese friends began fighting on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

A man identified as Wang and his female friend were driving on Sharae Faisal when they had an argument. The argument became so heated that Wang pulled the car over in the middle of the Drigh Road (on Sharae Faisal) and refused to move.Wang’s friend tried to convince him to move the car and tried to talk him down but it seemed like nothing worked.The police reached the scene and tried to mediate but were unsuccessful. Sharae Faisal SHO Safdar Mashwani also arrived with a heavy contingent of police officers to handle the situation. He took the pair to the police station to resolve the matter.Eventually, the two friends reconciled and left the police station.