The police fired the bullets that wounded a couple in Karachi’s Korangi, confirms District East DIG

January 21, 2019
 



A couple that was shot in Karachi's Korangi Sunday night was hit by bullets fired from a police weapon, District East DIG Amir Farooqi confirmed on Monday.

The Korangi SSP has sent the two policemen involved in the firing on a quarter guard as punishment. A quarter guard is a group of officers used as a ceremonial guard.

A man and his pregnant wife were injured after being caught in the crossfire between policemen and suspects in Karachi's Korangi No 4 Sunday night.

The policemen had intercepted two suspects on a motorcycle, after which they opened fire. The couple, who was passing by in a rickshaw, was injured in the crossfire. They were taken to Jinnah hospital. Adnan, 40, and Saqiba, 30, were brought in critical condition and were shifted to an operation theatre, JPMC's Dr Seemin Jamali had said. She confirmed that the woman was pregnant.

Related: Man and pregnant wife injured in Karachi shooting

The Sindh IG had taken notice of the incident and summoned a detailed report.

The Korangi SSP said a departmental inquiry would be initiated after the investigation. DIG Farooqi said the two policemen were riding a motorcycle and attempting to stop two suspects who were also on a motorcycle in Korangi 5. One of the suspects, however, snatched inspector Abdul Majeed’s weapon and fled the scene, he said, adding that the other policeman, Zahir Shah, opened fire to try and stop the suspects, but the bullets hit a couple in a rickshaw instead.

The District East DIG said if the affected family doesn’t register an FIR, the police will do it themselves. He said the weapon snatched from Majeed was also found.

In the CCTV footage of the firing, people in the area can be seen running away in a panic.

The Korangi SSP also visited the couple at Jinnah hospital on Monday.
 
 
 

