The PAC wants Benazir Bhutto’s name displayed at the Islamabad International Airport

The Public Accounts Committee has asked the authorities to put the name of late prime minister Benazir Bhutto on the new Islamabad International Airport.

This was unanimously decided by the committee members during a meeting on Thursday chaired by PAC Chairperson Shehbaz Sharif.

In the Civil Aviation Authority’s documents, the name of the Islamabad airport is the Benazir International Airport, said former prime minister and PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

However, it is not displayed anywhere at the airport, he added.

Senator Sherry Rehman demanded that the CAA be ordered to display Benazir Bhutto’s name at the airport.