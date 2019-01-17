The next chief justice says he will take suo motu notice of issues sparingly

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who will take oath as the next chief justice on Friday, said that he will take suo motu notice of issues sparingly.

A full court reference was held to honour outgoing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday. During his tenure, the top judge took many suo motu notices, including in the fake accounts case, Zainab Ansari murder case, Katas Raj case, water shortage case and in the condition of government hospitals among others.

“I want to pay my debt to the country just like Chief Justice Saqib Nisar,” said Justice Khosa. He promised to wrap up 1.9 million cases being heard in courts. “Baloch blood runs in my veins. I will fight till the end.”

Justice Nisar remarked that he has worked for the rights of the oppressed. He said that he gave his verdicts without thinking about his personal benefits.

Some of the historic verdicts given by the top judge include giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, providing identity cards to transgender people and restricting private schools from charging exorbitant fees, among others.

“Judges should never be scared or afraid,” advised Justice Nisar.