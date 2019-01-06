The first solar eclipse of 2019 to take place around the world on Sunday

A partial solar eclipse will help kick off the New Year today (Sunday) as the moon passes between Earth and the sun.

Unfortunately, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.

The eclipse will occur from 4pm to 8pm. It will be visible from locations in the north Pacific and northeast Asia, which includes Beijing, Irkutsk in Russia, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo.

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon, the sun and Earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line, and the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow, the penumbra, on Earth. It turns dark during a total solar eclipse and temperatures dip since the sun is completely blocked.