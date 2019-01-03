The federal govt has till Jan 14 to submit a plan to control the country’s population

January 3, 2019

The Supreme Court has given the federal government an extension till January 14 to present a plan of action on how to reduce the population in the country.

The chief justice has indicated that he will announce the verdict in the case during the next hearing.

Justice Nisar said that our population increasing means our problems are rising and resources being depleted. Without controlling our population, our issues cannot be resolved, he said.

When he asked whether the government had prepared a population control plan, the attorney general replied that the relevant council has approved the suggestions to control the population but so far the action plan hadn’t been prepared.

Related: Patwaris aren’t allowed to operate in cities anymore

He asked for more time to submit the plan to the court.

The federal health secretary was also present during the hearing and informed the court that two provinces have set up population control programmes. The chief justice said that the population will not be controlled by placing advertisements.

He said presenting a plan of action is the government’s job. We didn’t give a verdict because we were waiting for the plan, he said.

The court ordered the government to present the plan at the next hearing, where it will announce the verdict in the case.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Patwaris aren’t allowed to operate in cities anymore

January 3, 2019 1:50 pm

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to take oath as the next chief justice on Jan 18

January 2, 2019 7:13 pm

The SC wants to know why 145,000 acres of Sindh govt land hasn’t been retrieved from illegal occupiers yet

January 2, 2019 12:46 pm

Supreme Court refers Kohistan honour killing case to the Peshawar High Court

January 2, 2019 12:02 pm

Capital market bounces back on the first day of 2019

January 1, 2019 4:30 pm

The Supreme Court wants to know how 172 names were placed on the ECL without its approval

December 31, 2018 1:31 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Ibrahim Qazi

Amber Shamsi

Amber Shamsi

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.