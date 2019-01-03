The federal govt has till Jan 14 to submit a plan to control the country’s population

The Supreme Court has given the federal government an extension till January 14 to present a plan of action on how to reduce the population in the country.

The chief justice has indicated that he will announce the verdict in the case during the next hearing.

Justice Nisar said that our population increasing means our problems are rising and resources being depleted. Without controlling our population, our issues cannot be resolved, he said.

When he asked whether the government had prepared a population control plan, the attorney general replied that the relevant council has approved the suggestions to control the population but so far the action plan hadn’t been prepared.

Related: Patwaris aren’t allowed to operate in cities anymore

He asked for more time to submit the plan to the court.

The federal health secretary was also present during the hearing and informed the court that two provinces have set up population control programmes. The chief justice said that the population will not be controlled by placing advertisements.

He said presenting a plan of action is the government’s job. We didn’t give a verdict because we were waiting for the plan, he said.

The court ordered the government to present the plan at the next hearing, where it will announce the verdict in the case.